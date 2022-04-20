Hurricane ends 6-match skid with 4-1 win

GOSHEN — Ending a six-match losing streak, Wilmington defeated Goshen 4-1 in SBAAC American Division tennis action Wednesday in Clermont County.
The Hurricane improves to 3-7 with the victory, 2-3 against American Division rivals.
Goshen drops to 3-5 overall, 1-5 in the conference.
“Great bounce back win from our guys,” WHS coach Steve Reed said.
Asher Fudge and Steven Collins were winners at second doubles, pushing their record to 3-0 in conference play.
Alex Lazic and Trey Reed won singles matches.
“This was some of the best tennis I have seen out of both Alex and Trey,” coach Reed said.
SUMMARY
April 20, 2022
@Goshen High School
Wilmington 4, Goshen 1
Singles
1-Alex Lazic def Bradley 6-2, 6-0
2-Trey Reed def Rice 6-4, 6-1
3-Javier Becerril was def by Bryant 2-6, 6-4, 6-10
Doubles
1-Ian Dalton, Josh Holmes def Steele, Cameron 6-4, 6-3
2-Asher Fudge, Steven Collins def Luthy Cameron 6-2, 6-4