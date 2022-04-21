League unbeaten Lions hand Wilmington 4-1 loss

WILMINGTON — New Richmond kept pace with Clinton-Massie for first place in the SBAAC American Division with a 4-1 win over Wilmington Thursday on the WHS courts.

The Lions are 4-0 in league play. The Falcons are 5-0.

Wilmington is 3-8, 2-4.

The lone Hurricane win came at second doubles were Asher Fudge and Steven Collins were 6-1, 6-3 winners. The WHS duo is 4-0 in league matches.

SUMMARY

New Richmond 4, Wilmington 1

Singles

1-Alex Lazic was def by E Dragoo 4-6, 1-6

2-Trey Reed was def by J Nicoloff 1-6, 1-6

3-Javier Becerril was def by C Holcomb 0-6, 1-6

Doubles

1-Ian Dalton, Josh Holmes were def by A Ernst, C Fouss 3-6, 6-7 (4-7)

2-Asher Fudge, Steven Collins def B Linder, J Mosbaugh 6-1, 6-3