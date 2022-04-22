Massie tennis blanks Blan, wins 3rd straight

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie won its third straight match Friday, defeating Blanchester 5-0 in non-league tennis on the Lebanon Road courts.

Clinton-Massie is 8-2 with the win while Blanchester drops to 3-7.

CM coach Rod Amburgy said Shayne Hendricks had a nice match in his win over Nate Coyle at third singles.

Blanchester coach Jake Weil was pleased with his squad’s effort but added the Falcons were just too tough.

“Bryce Bandow lost a tough second set after dropping the first quite quickly at second singles,” Weil said. “I was really impressed with the adjustments he made mid-match to make it much more competitive. The boys played hard. Clinton-Massie is a seriously tough team that is well coached.”

SUMMARY

April 22, 2022

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 5, Blanchester 0

Singles

1-Alex Jones def Billy Knapp 6-0, 6-0

2-Garrett Karns def Bryce Bandow 6-0, 7-5

3-Shayne Hendricks def Nate Coyle 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

1-Braydon Green, Avden Faucett def Joey Haines, Joe Mills 6-2, 6-1

2-Benny Kosseda, Jack Anderson def Bryan Bandow, Hunter Montgomery 6-2, 6-2