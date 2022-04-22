Collom start energizes Astros in 6-2 win

GEORGETOWN — Dakota Collom’s return as a starting pitcher energized East Clinton Friday in a 6-2 win over Georgetown.

The SBAAC National Division win puts East Clinton at 2-10, 2-5. Georgetown goes to 0-7, 0-5.

“The team really rallied around him (Collom) and I hope to build off it moving forward,” East Clinton manager Joey Schulte said. “This was a big win for us. We are ecstatic to have Dakota back on the mound and getting guys out.”

Collom pitched five innings, striking out eight and allowing no earned runs. Isaiah Curtis pitched the final two inning to earn the save.

Collom missed the entire basketball season as a result of an automobile crash in which he suffered multiple serious injuries. Collom suffered multiple fractures in his pelvis, a fractured sternum, a lacerated spleen, ruptured bladder, internal organ damage, internal blood loss, serious concussion and multiple stitches among other minor injuries.

Toby Huff, Mitchell Bean, Denver Day, Brody Fisher, Curtis and Gavin Denniston all had hits for East Clinton.