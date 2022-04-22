Falcons flying high in 17-6 win over Hurricane

WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie finally had a big night at the plate in a 17-6 win over Wilmington Friday night in SBAAC American Division action at WHS.

The Falcons are 6-7 overall and 2-3 in the American. The Hurricane is 3-9 in all games and 1-5 in the division.

Gabe McDowell led the offensive outburst with three hits and five runs batted in.

“It’s nice to finally get some hits,” CM manager Brian Camp said. “We’ve played a lot of close games lately, some that we’ve lost, two in extra innings.

“Tonight we got the bat on the ball and made contact. It was nice.”

Ethan Johnson also had three hits while Miles Theetge scored three times and Jack Elkins drove in three runs.

“We’ve been struggling at the plate as of late,” said Camp. “We’ve been averaging about four or five hits a game. It was nice to get a few hits and get them together.”

Clinton-Massie had 16 hits.

Garrett Vance was credited with the win. Tyler Keck also pitched in relief for Massie.

Jayden Tackett, who had been on a pitching roll as of late for the Hurricane, took the loss.

SUMMARY

April 22, 2022

@Wilmington High School

Clinton-Massie 17, Wilmington 6

(6) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) VanHoose 5-2-1-2 McDowell 5-2-3-5 Keck 4-2-2-0 Smith 5-0-1-0 Frisch 4-2-2-0 Hunter 1-0-0-0 Vance 3-0-1-0 Denehy 0-1-0-1 Johnson 4-2-3-0 Creech 1-0-0-0 Theetge 5-3-2-1 Elkins 3-1-1-3

2B: CM-McDowell, Keck, Frisch