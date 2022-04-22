Posted on by

Falcons rally to beat Hurricane 6-1


WILMINGTON — An early 1-0 lead for Wilmington didn’t stand as Clinton-Massie rallied for a 5-1 win Friday in SBAAC American Division play.

The win lifts Massie to 2-2 in league play, 7-3 overall.

Wilmington falls to 1-5 in the American and 2-7 in all games.

Kayla Drake had four hits, including a homerun for the Falcons. Sydney Doyle and Laila Davis had two hits each.

“It was really good to see Laila come up with a big hit in the fourth to help kick-start our offense,” CM manager Brandon Lewis said. “Much improved as well on the defensive side, as well as making some really good plays in the infield and outfield.”

Clinton-Massie was credited with 14 errors in a loss to Western Brown earlier in the week.

Kiera Brightman picked up the win in the circle for Clinton-Massie.

“She did a really good job pitching ahead and throwing strikes,” Lewis said. “Her control was really good.”

Toria Willis, WHS pitcher, gave up just three earned runs. Wilmington led 1-0 through four complete innings with Willis in control.

SUMMARY

April 22, 2022

@Wilmington High School

Clinton-Massie 6 Wilmington 1

CM^0^0^0^0^4^1^1^^6

W^1^0^0^0^0^0^0^^1

(6) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Branham 4-1-1-0 Drake 4-2-4-1 Schneder 4-1-1-0 Doyle 3-2-2-0 Brightman 3-0-0-1 Bowman 4-0-2-2 Davis 4-0-2-2 Crombie 4-0-1-0 Ward 3-0-1-0

(1) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Rhoads 3-1-1-0 Willis 3-0-1-0 Blackburn 2-0-0-0 Hisco 3-0-0-0 Murdock 3-0-0-0 Burris 1-0-0-0 Riley 1-0-0-0 Applegate 3-0-1-0 Wheeler 3-0-0-0 Reynolds 3-0-0-0

2B; Doyle, Bowman

HR: CM-Drake

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Clinton-Massie

Brightman (W)^7^3^1^1^1^9

Wilmington

Willis (L)^7^14^6^3^0^1

