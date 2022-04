BLANCHESTER — Tiffany Drewry had three doubles and four runs batted in Friday as Clermont Northeastern rallied to beat Blanchester 11-7 in SBAAC National Division softball.

The Ladycats (3-6, 1-3) led 5-1 after two innings but the Rockets put three runs on the board in each of the last three innings for the win.

Clermont Northeastern is 8-4 overall and 6-2 in the National, good enough for a virtual tie for first place.