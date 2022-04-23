Christensen ties conference SB record in WC sweep

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College baseball team won both an offensive and a defensive game with Capital University Friday, taking game one of the Ohio Athletic Conference twinbill 13-8 and winning the nightcap 4-3 in walk-off fashion in the 10th inning.

The highlight of the sweep, though, wasn’t with a bat or an arm.

It came on the feet of Zach Christensen who in the second game tied the OAC record for stolen bases in a game with six (Bob Wolfarth of Marietta College in 1965). He came one stolen base shy of tying the NCAA Division III record (Doug Graner of Methodist University in 1986).

In game one, the Fightin’ Quakers batted around in the bottom of the first inning, plating four runs on six hits that included RBI-singles from Caleb Scott, Moses Garza and Christensen. Austin Christman, WC’s starting pitcher, gave up just two earned runs over six innings to earn the win, his third of the season. AJ Wolf, Tre Nixon and GlenAllen Anderson finished the final three innings.

Wilmington put up 19 hits with five Quakers – Tyler Shaneyfelt, Scott, Noah Martin, Garza and Christensen – having at least three-hit games. Shaneyfelt, at the top of the order, went 4-for-4 with a walk and five runs scored while Scott drove in five runs on a 4-for-5 performance.

In the second game, Jared Lammert scored on one of six Capital errors to tie the game early. Christensen also scored on an error for a 2-1 WC lead after five.

In the Capital ninth an unassisted double play by Quaker pitcher Tyler Shaneyfelt ended a threat. In the WC 10th, trailing 3-2, Noah Martin delivered the game-winning hit to give the Quakers the sweep.

WC starting pitcher David Ernst earned a no decision despite pitching a quality start of six innings. The junior allowed just three hits with five strikeouts in four walks. Davis held the game tied through the seventh and eighth innings while Shaneyfelt, despite surrendering the go-ahead run in the 10th, won his first game of the season.

“I was proud of our pitching staff overall,” Vittorio said. “We needed that today and are going to need it tomorrow.

“What a week Johnny [Tyler Shaneyfelt] is having. He’s hitting the ball, scoring runs, and I know it wasn’t pretty, he got a win on the mound.

“Any sweep in the OAC is a good one, but we made some mistakes in both games. We were in control with the bats in the opener.”