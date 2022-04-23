Heys with an impressive 2nd at Jesse Owens Classic

COLUMBUS — The Wilmington College men’s track and field team had six athletes compete at the Jesse Owens Classic Friday at Ohio State.

The private meet was qualification only, so the Quakers went head-to-head against some of the best talent they have faced.

Simon Heys was able to pull off a second-place finish in the top heat of the 5,000-meter run with a time of 14:26.55. The only other athlete to beat Heys in the Division 1 and Division 2 stacked field was a professional runner. Heys came away with the upset and another top finish in his career.

The hammer throw squad was fully represented as the group finished in the middle of the competitive field. JJ Durr led the group tossing a 171-11. The throwers currently rank first in Division 3 in the country as a squad.

The WC women had three participants in the field.

Kayli Sullivan started the day for the Quakers as she advanced to finals in the hammer throw. Sullivan ended up placing ninth overall with a heave of 156-2.

Emma Burke followed in the 400-meter hurdles earning a season best with a second-place finish in a quick time of 65.07. This is the second fastest mark in the event for Burke in her entire collegiate career. Madison Dietz jumped 17-5.5 in the long jump in the preliminary round.

File types included are ai, eps, svg, and various jpgs (3000×3000,1000×1000,500×500) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/04/web1_LOGO_TrackField-8.jpg File types included are ai, eps, svg, and various jpgs (3000×3000,1000×1000,500×500)