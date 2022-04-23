Frump, Burch shine on Senior Day for Wildcats

BLANCHESTER — Scoring in each of the six innings, Blanchester doubled-up on Fayetteville 20-10 Saturday in a game that ending on a wild pitch in the sixth inning.

The win at Bott Field in non-league action gives Blanchester an eight-game win streak and a 9-2 overall record.

Reagan Burch had four hits and scored four runs. Adam Frump scored four runs and Zach West drove in four runs.

Burch and Frump are the only two seniors on the BHS team. The two were honored on the warm, sunny day during Senior Day festivities.

“It was a great day for senior day,” BHS manager Aaron Lawson said. “Both (seniors are) four year starters and leaders on and off the field. Adam Frump has been our ace his entire career. That means since his freshman year he’s been getting the ball in every big ball game. He is a bulldog and the guy you want with the ball when the game is on the line.

“Reagan Burch has been our leadoff hitter, center fielder since his freshman year. He is the purest hitter I’ve ever seen come through the program. He can do it all. Hit it where it’s pitched, hit for power, bunt for a hit. You name it. He is a tough out. Reagan has 85 career hits which puts him third all time. The career hits total is 100 held by Jared Monhollen. Let’s remember Reagan did not have a sophomore season due to covid and has lost a handful of games this season due to the weather.”

Everything considered, it was a good day, except for the idea Lawson will only be coaching Frump and Burch a few more weeks.

“It will be very hard to say bye to these two, not just because they got it done on the field because they were such hard workers,” Lawson said. “They have put a ton of time into this game. Summer ball, morning lifting sessions and grades to get into college. Only 7 percent of high school athletes go on to play a college sport and we have two going to Capital to further their education and play baseball. That’s special. I want to wish both of them the best of luck in the future.”

SUMMARY

April 23, 2022

@Bott Field, BHS

F^0^7^3^0^0^0^^10.9.4

B^4^4^3^3^5^1^^20.12.0

(10) FAYETTEVILLE (ab-r-h-rbi) Mayer 1-0-0-0 Fay 1-2-1-0 Coffman 2-1-2-4 Snider 2-1-1-1 Fleming 4-1-2-3 Jakeway 3-1-2-0 Meeker 2-2-0-0 Hendrix 3-0-0-0 Crone 4-0-0-0 Roy 2-2-1-0 TOTALS 24-10-9-8

(20) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Burch 4-4-4-2 Frump 3-4-2-1 Dick 2-3-1-3 Garrett 1-0-0-0 James Wymer 2-3-2-2 West 3-1-1-4 Roush 4-0-1-3 Sipple 3-1-0-0 Jansen Wymer 2-2-0-0 Burress 1-0-0-0 Estep 1-0-0-0 Miller 1-2-1-1 TOTALS 27-20-12-16

2B: F-Coffman, Fleming

3B: B-James Wymer

SAC: B-West, James Wymer

HBP: B-Buch, Frump, Miller 2, James Wymer; F-Coffman, Fay 2

SB: F-Coffman, Snider; B-Burch 2, Dick, Frump, West

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Fayetteville

Meeker^1^5^6^6^1^0

Fay (L)^3.2^6^13^8^6^2

Roy^0.1^1^1^0^0^0

Blanchester

Estep^2^3^7^7^5^4

West (W)^4^6^3^3^3^1