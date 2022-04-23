WHS lacrosse drops match to Dayton CJ, 22-8

WILMINGTON — Chaminade-Julienne outscored Wilmington 22-8 Friday night in a lacrosse match at Alumni Field.

“I have to give credit to Chaminade Julienne for their stick skills and close finishing abilities,” WHS coach Adam Shultz. “I feel that we made them earn that win. Logan Camp is having a special season. Eleven goals in two games is putting the team on your shoulders.”

Camp had five goals for Wilmington while Austin Pagett scored the other three to go along with an assist.

Wilmington lost the junior varsity game 8-4.

Michael Streety had two goals while Nino Gonzalez and Austin Brooks scored one goal each.

Wilmington varsity is 4-6 on the year. The JV Hurricane stands 1-3-1.