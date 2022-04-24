Unbeaten Yellow Jackets top Quakers 34-2

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College men’s lacrosse team was defeated by Baldwin Wallace University 34-2 an in Ohio Athletic Conference match Saturday at Townsend Field.

The Yellow Jackets, who are undefeated in the OAC, outscored the Fightin’ Quakers 15-0 in the first quarter and led throughout.

Wilmington’s two goals both game in the second period as Austin Young scored unassisted with 2:45 to play in the half and Reed Beavers took a pass from Austin Bondurant and scored with just under a minute to play.

BW held a 74-10 advantage in shots and won all but one faceoff.

Wilmington will close out its 2022 season against Otterbein University Wednesday evening.