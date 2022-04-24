Wilmington College women, men stand tall atop MSJ field

CINCINNATI — The Wilmington College women’s and men’s track and field teams both took first-place at the MSJ Invitational Saturday afternoon.

The WC women scored 91.5 points. The Fightin’ Quakers were able to capture eight event victories across the day.

Wilmington beat the field by more than 30 points as Thomas More University took second with 58 points and fellow Ohio Athletic Conference member Marietta College was third with 53 points.

One of the Quakers’ victories came in the 4×100-meter relay as Emma Burke, Kylee Schafer, Haley Cook and Madison Dietz ran 49.35deh.

Burke also claimed victory in the 100-meter hurdles, edging out Georgetown College’s Myah Menfee with by a quarter of second with a mark of 16.30 seconds. The fifth-year senior also was runnerup to teammate Schafer in the 400-meter dash as Schafer won the event with a time of 60.94 while Burke crossed the finish line in 62.13.

Madison Dietz won the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.11 seconds. Teammate Rachel Spanfellner placed third (13.87 seconds). Shafer and Dietz went 1-2 in the 200-meter dash with Schafer running 26.88 and Dietz finishing in 27.47 seconds.

In field events, Wilmington had the top two placers in the pole vault as Lily Williford finished first (2.7 meters) while Sadie Devore took second. In jumps, Dietz won the long jump (5.3 meters) with Cook going 5.03 to finish third. Dietz (9.98 meters) and Cook (9.84 meters) also went 1-2 in the triple jump. In throwing events, Kayli Sullivan turned in runner-up placements in both the shot put (12.41 meters) and hammer throw (47.81 meters).

On the men’s side, WC had 110 points while runnerup Thomas More had 81 points.

Wilmington took home the 4×100-meter relay event as the Quaker quartet of Quentin Davis, Jalaun Covington, Dane Klosterman and Anthony Gilmore crossed the finish line in 45.30 seconds. WC also placed runner-up in the 4×400 relay as Josh Cyrus, Aidan Henson, Eric Reynolds and Klosterman ran 3:35.80.

In the 1,500-meter run, Wilmington had four of the top five finishers as Eric Reynolds (4:06.55) and Simon Heys (4:06.70) finished 1-2.

Heys won the 800-meter run with a time of 1:59.27. Klosterman claimed the title in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 56.59.

Wilmington again had the top four in the steeplechase as Cohen Frost (10:49.32) finished first and Wilmington High School grad Tyler Parks (10:55.46) was second.

In jumps at MSJ, Brady Vilvens won the high jump by clearing 1.95 meters while Gilmore took runner-up honors with a leap of 1.85 meters. Vilvens also placed third in the triple jump with a leap of 12.78 meters.

In throws at MSJ, the Quakers swept the hammer throw. Andrew Pacifico won the event with a heave of 53.22 meters while Nathan Borgan finished second and Joe Shuga placed third.

Wilmington will have a weekend off before heading to Baldwin Wallace University for the OAC Outdoor Championships May 5-6.