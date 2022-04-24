WC baseball ends skid to Berg, wins 4th straight OAC tilt

TIFFIN — The Wilmington College baseball team snapped a 23-game losing skid to Heidelberg University Saturday, sweeping a twinbill winning game one 4-0 and taking the nightcap 17-3 in seven innings.

Wilmington (17-16, 6-8 OAC) has won four consecutive OAC contests.

In game one, the Student Princes couldn’t solve Tyler Shaneyfelt on the mound. The sophomore, who won the second game of the Capital series in relief Friday, threw a 133-pitch shutout that featured 80 strikes. Though he didn’t strike anyone out, Shaneyfelt walked just two and scattered six hits in the nine innings.

Offensively, Zach Christensen stayed hot, driving in Dominic Depa in the second to put the Fightin’ Quakers up 1-0. In the sixth, Aaron Burns drew a walk, which Caleb Scott scored on a wild pitch on the same play. After a fielder’s choice, Christensen delivered his second RBI-single of the game, scoring Depa once more. The very next batter, Jacob Kalt, singled home Noah Marton for the fourth and final run of the game.

The nightcap was a complete hit parade as the Quakers had 18 hits. Scott, who became WC’s single-season RBI leader in the OAC era (2001-present), launched a three-run home run in the top of the first. WC broke the game wide open in the third. In total, Wilmington sent a dozen to the plate and tallied eight hits (including five consecutive singles) that would score seven runs. One inning later, three more runs sealed it.

Kaleb Stines put together the team’s fourth consecutive quality start on the mound as he allowed one hit per inning to win his second game of the year.

Christensen finished 3-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored while Shaneyfelt and Martin had three hits each. Scott was 2-for-5, accounting for WC’s two extra-base hits in the game with the home run and a double.