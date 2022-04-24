Staehling wins 2 among 6 BHS firsts

CINCINNATI — The Blanchester girls finished third and the boys fourth Saturday at the St. Bernard Invitational track and field meet held at La Salle High School.

Blanchester’s girls had one event winner, Chloe Paulson’s 2:42.19 in the 800-meter run.

The Wildcat boys had multiple winners with Gabriel Staehling leading the way. The BHS power-plant surged to the top of the field in the shot put (42-9.5) and discus (120-8).

Brett Bandow won the 1,600-meter run in 5:06.92 and was fourth in the 800. Nick Musselman won the 800 in 2:12.14. The Wildcats quartet hit the line first in the 4×800-meter relay, posting a time of 9:08.64.

Summary

April 23, 2022

St. Bernard Invitational

@La Salle High School

Boys Results

TEAM SCORES: Bethel-Tate 102, Summit Country Day 102, Walnut Hills 85, Blanchester 71, Purcell-Marian 56 No College Hill 4 St Bernard 44 Shroder 33 DePaul Cristo Rey 20 New Miami 16 Fayetteville 8 Norwood 7 Miami Valley Christian 6

4×800 RELAY: (1) Blanchester 9:08.64

110 HURDLES: (1) Nate Bailey (SCD) 18.07; (4) Isaiah Snader 19.76

100 DASH: (1) Torrence Wynn (PM) 11.85

4×200 RELAY: (1) Summit Country Day 1:36.08

1600 RUN: (1) Brett Bandow 5:06.92

4×100 RELAY: (1) Walnut Hills 47.97; (8) Blanchester 50.84

400 DASH: (1) Matthew Shuler (SCD) 53.58

300 HURDLES: (1) Blake Aylward (BT) 46.31; (8) Isaiah Snader 52.63

800 RUN: (1) Nick Musselman 2:12.14; (4) Brett Bandow 2:17.29

200 DASH: (1) Torrence Wynn (PM) 24.35

3200 RUN: (1) Luke Hauserman (BT) 11:24.34; (5) Kaleb Tabor 13:18.47

4×400 RELAY: (1) Summit Country Day 3:45.52; (4) Blanchester 4:01.9

SHOT PUT: (1) Gabriel Staehling 42-9.5

DISCUS: (1) Gabriel Staehling 120-8

LONG JUMP: (10 TJ Mullen (BT) 18-2

HIGH JUMP: (10 Ra’Men Menzies (PM) 5-8

Girls Results

TEAM SCORES: Bethel-Tate 154, Summit Country Day 84, Blanchester 79.5, Fayetteville 58.5, Walnut Hills 58, Purcell-Marian 39, Shroder 37, St Bernard 36 DePaul Cristo Rey 22 No College Hill 19, Norwood 8

4×800 RELAY: (1) Bethel-Tate 11:20.51; (5) Blanchester (14.26.6)

100 HURDLES: (1) Anne Murphy (Fay) 17.58; (4) Aubrey Stevens 19.62; (6) Jaida Jones 20.18

100 DASH: (1) Caroline Hansel (Fay) 13.33; (6) Jaida Jones 13.99

4×200 RELAY: (1) St Bernard 2:00.77; (8) Blanchester 2:09.81

1600 RUN: (1) Delaney Kintner (SCD) 5:40.63

4×100 RELAY: (1) Bethel-Tate 55.06; (5) Blanchester 58.95

400 DASH: (1) Nicohl Dicks (PM) 65.78; (3) Chloe Paulson 69.14; (5) Morgyn Coyle 73.68

300 HURDLES: (1) Khamia Brooks (SCD) 49.73; (4) Aubrey Stevens 55.94

800 RUN: (1) Chloe Paulson 2:42.19

200 DASH: (1) Khamia Brooks (SCD) 26.6

3200 RUN: (1) Sheridan Hennesey (WH) 12:59.66

4×400 RELAY: (1) Bethel-Tate 4:39.76 (2) Blanchester 4:54.72

SHOT PUT: (1) Teresa Longano (SCD) 30-1.5; (3) Ainsley Whitaker 27-0

DISCUS: (1) Halle Hehemann (BT) 96-5; (2) Ainsley Whitaker 88-0

LONG JUMP: (1) Lilly Webb (BT) 16-0.25; (4) Jaida Jones 13-10.75; (8) Morgyn Coyle 13-1.5

HIGH JUMP: (1) Tabbi Courts (BT) 5-1; (2) Emma Winemiller 4-10

