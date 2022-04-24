Walk-off walk, 21-hit game gives BHS sweep

BLANCHESTER — A game-winning walk and a 21-hit effort led Blanchester to a doubleheader sweep of Washington Senior High School Saturday in non-league softball at the BHS diamond.

In the first game, Alayna Davenport walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh to give Blanchester a 4-3 win.

“I think in all my years of coaching this is the first game a team has won with a walk-off walk,” BHS manager Jamey Grogg said.

Lydia Peters, who had three hits, tripled to start the BHS seventh and scored the game-winning run.

Bailey Dawley pitched five strong innings to start and Rianna Mueller went the final two for the win.

In the nightcap, Zoie Stanforth collected four of Blanchester’s 21 hits. The Ladycats trailed 5-3 in the sixth but scored eight runs to win it.

“I really want to acknowledge the effort we got from all three pitchers in both games,” Grogg said. “They each went there and gave us everything they could for as long as they could and put the team in a position to come away with two wins.”

Mueller and Olivia Potts had three hits each while five other players had two hits.

“Both wins today were truly a total team effort,” said Grogg, whose team is 5-6 on the year.

SUMMARY

April 23, 2022

@Blanchester High School

Game 1

Blanchester 4, Washington 3

W^0^2^0^0^0^0^1^^3.9.1

B^1^0^0^0^0^2^1^^4.10.3

(4) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Mueller 4-1-2-1 Q. Dawley 3-0-0-0 Peters 4-1-3-0 Potts 3-0-1-0 B. Dawley 3-0-0-0 Davenport 2-1-2-1 Stanforth 1-0-0-0 Caldwell 3-0-1-0 Blankenbeckler 0-0-0-0 Creager 1-1-1-1

2B: Mueller, Peters, Creager

3B: Peters

SAC: Q. Dawley, Stanforth 2

HBP: Davenport

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

B. Dawley^5^5^2^0^3^5

Mueller (W)^2^4^1^1^0^2

–

Game 2

Blanchester 11, Washington 7

W^0^0^0^2^3^0^2^^7.11.2

B^0^1^0^2^0^8^x^11.21.2

(11) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Mueller 5-1-3-1 Q. Dawley 4-1-2-2 Peters 4-1-2-2 Potts 4-1-3-2 B. Dawley 4-1-2-1 Davenport 3-1-2-0 Creager 4-2-1-0 Stanforth 4-1-4-1 Caldwell 4-0-2-1 Blankenbeckler 0-2-0-0 Renick 0-0-0-0

2B: Peters, Potts, Stanforth 2

SB: Renick

SAC: Q. Dawley

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Mueller^4.2^8^5^3^1^5

Stanforth (W)^2.1^3^2^2^0^2