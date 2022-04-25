Defiance downs WC in softball doubleheader

WILMINGTON — Defiance College swept a non-conference twinbill from the Wilmington College softball team Sunday, winning game one 10-9 in come-from-behind fashion and taking the nightcap 4-0.

In game one, Judaea Wilson and Lizz Hadley had three hits each while Hayley Suchland and Logann Julian had two hits and drove in a run. Sam Schwab stole a base and scored a run. Olivia Doll had a two-run pinch-hit to give Wilmington an 8-6 lead. Lindsey Carter made it 9-6 when she stole home in the sixth inning.

Alexis Stringfellow was tagged with the pitching loss. Hannah Hall and Izzy Rothrock also pitched for Wilmington.

In the second game, Wilmington was held to two hits. Stringfellow took the loss.

The Quakers return to Ohio Athletic Conference action with a twinbill against Otterbein University Thursday.