EC rally comes up short to Hillsboro 7-6

HILLSBORO — East Clinton rallied from a 6-0 deficit Saturday and tied Hillsboro but lost in the bottom of the seventh 7-6 at Shafer Park.

“I am so proud of my guys and how they competed,” EC manager Joey Schulte said. “The end result wasn’t what we wanted but it was an amazing game.”

Down 6-0 going to the sixth inning, East Clinton scored five times in the sixth and added a run in the seventh to tie the game. Nate Ellis pitched 3.2 scoreless innings to keep the Astros close, Schulte said.

Brody Fisher, Chris Rider, Isaiah Curtis, Denver Day and Gavin Denniston had hits for East Clinton. Rider scored two runs while Day, Toby Huff, Mitchell Bean, Jayden Singleton and Denniston had RBIs.