Goodwin, Steed go 1-2 in junior PGA season opener

Owen Goodwin and Andy Steed finished 1-2 in the first Southern Ohio Junior PGA Tour outing this weekend at Majestic Springs Golf Course.

Goodwin was the boys 13- to 15-year-old age group champion with a 78 with Steed as the runnerup. The 6,464-yard well-manicured layout was played in 82 degree temperature with 25 mile per hour wind gusts. There were 40 golfers in the outing.

Goodwin managed his game by keeping the ball in play and knocking in a few putts for two solid nine-hole rounds, according to a press release.

Steed stayed in contention by coming home on the final nine with a 3-over par score.

Steed, the 2021 league champion, and Goodwin are both freshmen and members of the Clinton-Massie varsity boys golf team.

Goodwin’s next event will be held at the Urbana Country Club while Steed will tee it up in Springfield at the National Links Golf Course.