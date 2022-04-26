East Clinton puts baseball manager on suspension

East Clinton has placed baseball manager Joey Schulte on suspension.

The school issued a statement to the News Journal regarding Schulte’s situation.

“On Monday 4/25/2022, an incident regarding Mr. Joseph Schulte occurred in a private meeting with the East Clinton administration. As a result of Mr. Schulte’s actions during this meeting, he has been placed on indefinite suspension for insubordination,” the statement read.

Schulte is in his first season as the varsity baseball manager at East Clinton. The Astros are 2-11.

Neither side said what happened in the meeting. EC officials say the matter is being treated as a personnel situation and will have no further comment. Schulte did have the following comment.

“If being insubordinate is defined by fighting for my team to have the resources they deserve, then yes, I was insubordinate. I will always be a voice for my players,” he said via email.

Schulte is a graduate of Wilmington High School. He played collegiately at Wittenberg University.

East Clinton athletic director Brian Carey said baseball assistant Michael Weisenberger will take over managerial duties in Schulte’s absence.

“Up to this point, we believe Mr. Schulte has been great at teaching the kids the game of baseball,” Carey said in a note sent to players and teir parents. “This suspension is in no way from his abilities as a coach. As this is a personnel manner, we will not be able to discuss any details regarding the incident that has taken place at this time.”

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @wnjsports

