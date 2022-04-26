Lions best Hurricane, stay atop SBAAC

NEW RICHMOND — With a 4-1 win over Wilmington Tuesday, New Richmond maintained its regular season lead in the SBAAC American Division tennis standings.

The Lions are 7-0 in the American Division. Wilmington goes to 3-9 overall, 2-5 in the conference.

The lone Hurricane win came at second doubles where Asher Fudge and Steven Collins were 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 winners in a thrilling match.

SUMMARY

April 26, 2022

@New Richmond High School

New Richmond 4, Wilmington 1

Singles

1-Alex Lazic was def by Dragoo 1-6, 2-6

2-Javier Becerril was def by Nicoloff 0-6, 0-6

3-WHS forfeits

Doubles

1-Ian Dalton, Josh Holmes were def by Holcomb, Ernst 2-6, 1-6

2-Asher Fudge, Steven Collins def Linder, Pennington 6-3, 4-6, 7-5