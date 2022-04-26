9 straight for National-leading Wildcats

BLANCHESTER — Two pitchers combined on a three-hitter and Reagan Burch led the offense as Blanchester beat Georgetown 9-3 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division play.

The win puts Blanchester at 10-2 overall and 5-1 in the division. Williamsburg also had one league loss going in to play Tuesday. Blanchester has won nine straight games.

Georgetown falls to 0-8 overall, 0-5 in the division.

Kyle Garrett pitched five innings and did not allow an earned run in his first start on the mound this season. Michael Mulvihill pitched the final two innings.

Burch had three hits, scored twice and drove in two teammates from the top of the Wildcats batting order.

SUMMARY

April 26, 2022

@Bott Field, BHS

Blanchester 9, Georgetown 3

G^0^0^1^0^0^1^1^^3.3.4

B^3^0^1^1^3^1^x^^9.11.0

(9) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Burch 4-2-3-2 Dick 3-1-2-0 James Wymer 2-0-0-2 Estep 1-1-1-0 West 4-1-0-0 Roush 4-0-2-0 Frump 3-1-1-1 Miller 1-0-0-0 Mulvihill 1-1-1-1 Garrett 2-0-0-0 Fricke 1-0-0-0 Sipple 3-1-1-1 TOTALS 30-9-11-7

3B: Burch

SAC: James Wymer

SB: Burch 3, Burress, Dick 2, Mulvihill, Roush, Sipple 2, West 2

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Garrett (W, 2-0)^5^2^1^0^2^4

Mulvihill^2^1^2^2^1^2