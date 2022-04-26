Falcons bounce back with 4-1 win over Warriors

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — In bounce-back fashion, Clinton-Massie defeated Goshen 4-1 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division tennis.

The win comes a day after a tough 4-1 loss to league-unbeaten New Richmond.

“It was nice to get a win after yesterday’s tough loss,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said.

The Massie coach said singles players Alex Jones, Garrett Karns and Avden Faucett played well.

Braydon Green and Connor Stulz dropped the first set at first doubles then roared back for a 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 win.

SUMMARY

April 26, 2022

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 4, Goshen 1

Singles

1-Alex Jones def Bradley 6-0, 6-0

2-Garrett Karns def Zimmerman 6-2, 6-3

3-Avden Faucett def Cameron 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

1-Braydon Green, Connor Stulz def Steele, Rice 1-6, 6-1, 6-3

2-Shayne Hendricks, Jackson were def by Luthy, Dennison 0-6, 6-4, 0-6