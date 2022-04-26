Peters doubles in game-winner for BHS

BLANCHESTER — Lydia Peters doubled in the winning run Tuesday as Blanchester scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh Tuesday to beat Georgetown 8-7.
The SBAAC National Division win puts Blanchester at 6-6 overall and 2-3 in the division.
“Another come from behind win, which is something this team has done several times this year,” BHS manager Jamey Grogg said.
Blanchester trailed 7-5 going to the bottom of the seventh. Only two of the Georgetown runs were earned, as Rianna Mueller pitched a solid game for BHS.
Madison Creager homered in the seventh to make it 7-6 then Zoie Stanforth singled and Maggie Caldwell was hit by a pitch. Mueller singled to load the bases. One out later, Peters drove a pitch to center with Stanforth and Caldwell scoring for the win.
“Rianna gave us another solid outing and pitched out of a few jams to keep us in the ball game and give us a chance to win,” Grogg said.
Mueller, Peters and Stanforth all had three hits.
SUMMARY
April 26, 2022
@Blanchester High School
Blanchester 8, Georgetown 7
G^1^0^2^0^1^3^0^^7.11.2
B^0^3^0^0^1^1^3^^8.16.4
(8) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Mueller 5-2-3-1 Q. Dawley 4-0-2-1 Peters 5-0-3-2 Potts 4-1-1-0 B. Dawley 4-1-1-0 Davenport 4-0-1-1 Creager 4-2-2-1 Stanforth 4-1-3-1 Renick 3-0-0-0 Caldwell 0-1-0-0
2B: Mueller, Peters, Stanforth
HR: Creager
HBP: Caldwell
SAC: Q. Dawley
PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so
Mueller (W)^7^11^7^2^2^7