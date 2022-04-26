Peters doubles in game-winner for BHS

BLANCHESTER — Lydia Peters doubled in the winning run Tuesday as Blanchester scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh Tuesday to beat Georgetown 8-7.

The SBAAC National Division win puts Blanchester at 6-6 overall and 2-3 in the division.

“Another come from behind win, which is something this team has done several times this year,” BHS manager Jamey Grogg said.

Blanchester trailed 7-5 going to the bottom of the seventh. Only two of the Georgetown runs were earned, as Rianna Mueller pitched a solid game for BHS.

Madison Creager homered in the seventh to make it 7-6 then Zoie Stanforth singled and Maggie Caldwell was hit by a pitch. Mueller singled to load the bases. One out later, Peters drove a pitch to center with Stanforth and Caldwell scoring for the win.

“Rianna gave us another solid outing and pitched out of a few jams to keep us in the ball game and give us a chance to win,” Grogg said.

Mueller, Peters and Stanforth all had three hits.

SUMMARY

April 26, 2022

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 8, Georgetown 7

G^1^0^2^0^1^3^0^^7.11.2

B^0^3^0^0^1^1^3^^8.16.4

(8) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Mueller 5-2-3-1 Q. Dawley 4-0-2-1 Peters 5-0-3-2 Potts 4-1-1-0 B. Dawley 4-1-1-0 Davenport 4-0-1-1 Creager 4-2-2-1 Stanforth 4-1-3-1 Renick 3-0-0-0 Caldwell 0-1-0-0

2B: Mueller, Peters, Stanforth

HR: Creager

HBP: Caldwell

SAC: Q. Dawley

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Mueller (W)^7^11^7^2^2^7