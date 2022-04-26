Wildcats come up short to Spartans 3-2

WAYNESVILLE — Blanchester was defeated by Waynesville 3-2 Tuesday in a non-league tennis match at WHS.

Bryce Bandow won at second singles playing “his most complete match of the year,” coach Jake Weil said.

Nate Coyle and Bryan Bandow were paired for the first time at second doubles and the BHS duo came up with a win 6-4, 6-4.

SUMMARY

April 26, 2022

Singles

1-Billy Knapp was defeated 1-6, 4-6

2-Bryce Bandow won 6-3, 6-1

3-Hunter Montgomery was defeated 1-6, 2-6

Doubles

1-Joey Haines, Joe Mills was defeated 0-6, 2-6

2-Bryan Bandow, Nate Coyle won 6-4,6-4