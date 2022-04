BETHEL — Rylee Randolph pitched a two-hitter and drove in two runs as Bethel-Tate defeated East Clinton 8-1 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division softball.

The Tigers stay atop the National Division with a 6-1 record. They are 7-5 overall.

East Clinton falls to 1-10 overall, 0-6 in conference play.

Lydia Kessler, Cheyenne Reed and Aubrie Simpson had hits for East Clinton. Chloe Scott drove in the only runs for the Astros.. Trinity Bain scored the lone EC run.