Carah Anteck wins EC’s Wightman Award

East Clinton senior Carah Anteck became the 17th winner of the Brett Wightman Award. The Brett Wightman award was established in 2006.

The award is given each year to an East Clinton senior on the track and field team that demonstrates character, dedication, excellence, leadership and sportsmanship.

Previous winners of the Brett Wightman Award are Elizabeth Wilson (2006), Samantha Bean (2007), Jacob Wilson (2008), Sammi Saville (2009), Kirstin Woodruff (2010), Matt Morrow (2011), Nelson Grimm (2012), Max Morrow (2013), Caleb Broughton (2014), Levi Luttrell (2015), Josh Jones (2016), Emilee Cross (2017), Alexandria Hughes (2018), Emma Malone (2019), Aidan Henson (2020) and Gracie Evanshine (2021).

Lance Corporal Brett Wightman was killed in Iraq in 2005. Brett served in the US Marine Corps. Brett was a 2002 East Clinton High School graduate, he was an active member of the track and football teams. Brett was a genuine example of leadership, character, and dedication. Brett invested his time into becoming the best that he could be. Brett is remembered as a caring classmate and a loving son. He could be found helping out anyone that had a need. Brett was a high jumper and he ran the 400-meter dash.