4 Wightmans, 4 titles for Clinton-Massie boys

LEES CREEK — The boys championship trophy for the Brett Wightman Invitational may be renamed the Clinton-Massie Cup.

For the fourth straight year Clinton-Massie has won the Wightman Invitational boys meet championship, earning the easy win Tuesday evening at ECHS.

The meet has been held four years, but not since 2017 because of weather and Covid-19. Clinton-Massie has won the boys title all four years.

Daelin Maple set a new meet record in the shot put, notching a Herculean effort of 51-5. That throw puts Maple among the top 50 distances in the state this year.

Wilmington set two meet records. Trevor Billingsley toured the Wayne Township oval eight times to win the 3,200-meter run in 10:12.38.

Adrien Cody went 19-10 in the long jump to establish a new meet standard.

Wilmington won the 4×100 relay as Darius Stewart, Deshaun Nance, Ethan Bates and Preston Ziegler clocked a 46.13 with Whiteoak closing fast. The Hurricane foursome of Nathaniel Bozarth, Brooks Butler, Cody and Johnson had a win in the final running event of the day, the 4×400-meter relay.

Blaize Johnson of WHS had a good run in the 110 high hurdles, holding off a pair of Falcons with his 17.25 run. He made it a hurdle double by winning the 300-meter event in 43.46, an eyelash better than the runnerup.

Matej Jostak, the East Clinton exchange student, won the 100-meter dash in 11.76, out-leaning Marty Kreider of CMHS by 0.01 of a second. Jostak teamed with Michael Horn, Glenn Peacock and Jacob George to win the 4×200-meter relay in 1:41.75.

Kreider and Jostak went head to head again in the 200-meter dash, both credited with a time of 24.03. Kreider was declared the winner.

Massie’s Cale Wilson won the 400-meters in 54.95. Collin Swope won the discus with a best toss of 121-2.

Nick Musselman put Blanchester in the win column, hitting the tape in the 800-meter run in 2:15.28.

SUMMARY

Boys Results

Results include Top 6 in each event plus other county finishers, according to the Mile Split website.

TEAM SCORES: Clinton-Massie 146 Whiteoak 107 Wilmington 97 Blanchester 69 East Clinton 62 Leesburg Fairfield 11

4×800 RELAY: Whiteoak 8:59.94; Blanchester (Nick Musselman, Jeffrey Andrew Wyss, Sebastian Smith, Brett Bandow) 9:06.84; East Clinton (Dylan Arnold, Colton Brockman, Van Frye, Justin Arnold) 9:56.22; Clinton-Massie (Marcus Ackerman, Carson McDowell, Toby Hayes, Kenny Moore) 9:57.43; Wilmington (Conner Walters, Aiden Matheney, Dylan Luttrell, Abel Hackney) 10:29.82; Fairfield 10:56.12

110 HURDLES: Blaize Johnson (Wil) 17.25; Braden Rolf (CM) 18.25; Matt Martin (CM) 18.43; Newton (WO) 18.88; Levi Cochran (Wil) 19.16; Michael Horn (EC) 19.24; ALSO, Tanner Fooce (EC) 19.85; Isaiah Snader (Bl) 19.86

100 DASH: Matej Jostak (EC) 11.76; Marty Kreider (CM) 11.77; Kennedy (WO) 11.94; Brison Lucas (Bl) 12.12; Carter Frank (CM) 12.41; Wessner (W) 12.58; ALSO, Deshaun Nance (Wil) 12.59; Darius Stewart (Wil) 12.95; Kaleb Tabor (Bl) 13.07; Sean Schweikert (EC) 15.3

4×200 RELAY: East Clinton (Michael Horn, Glenn Peacock, Jacob George, Matej Jostak) 1:41.75; Clinton-Massie (Weston Carpenter, Carter Frank, Tye Phipps, Miley Powell) 1:42.74; Blanchester (Isaiah Williams, Dylan Creager, Sebastian Smith, Jeffrey Andrew Wyss) 1:45.73; Wilmington (Darius Stewart, Alexander Bennett, Alyk Lippincott, Deshaun Nance) 1:46.39

1600 RUN: Eyre (WO) 5:00.35; Marcus Ackerman (CM) 5:08.64; Brett Bandow (Bl) 5:09.25; Evans (WO) 5:17.16; Price (WO) 5:19.26; Deatly (WO) 5:23.88; ALSO, Justin Arnold (EC) 5:24.34; Bryce Hensley (CM) 5:25.3; Kenny Moore (CM) 5:26.63; Dylan Arnold (EC) 5:27.85; Conner Walters (Wil) 5:42.3; Abel Hackney (Wil) 6:062; Curtis Singleton (EC) 6;17.57; Carson McDowell (CM) 6:18.58; Parker Phillips (Wil) 6:28.07; Elyon Hackmann (EC) 6:40.65

4×100 RELAY: Wilmington (Darius Stewart, Deshaun Nance, Ethan Bates, Preston Ziegler) 46.13; Whiteoak 46.2; Clinton-Massie (Weston Carpenter, Carter Frank, Matt Martin, Marty Kreider) 47.63; Blanchester (Isaiah Williams, Ty Goodwin, Nick Musselman, Brison Lucas) 48.83; East Clinton (Peyton Garen, Michael Daniel, Tanner Fooce, Curtis Singleton 50.31

400 DASH: Cale Wilson (CM) 54.95; Jacob George (EC) 55.33; Blair (WO) 55.66; Glenn Peacock (EC) 57.43; Brooks Butler (Wil) 57.76; Tye Phipps (CM) 59.24; ALSO, Zane Panetta (BlA) 61.71; Aiden Matheney (Wil) 63.88

300 HURDLES: Blaize Johnson (Wil) 43.46; Teeters (Fair) 43.48; Matt Martin (CM) 45.75; Braden Rolf (CM) 46.59; Michael Horn (EC) 46.98; Collin Barker (Wil) 47.39; ALSO, Tanner Fooce (EC) 53.62; Isaiah Snider (Bl) 55.78

800 RUN: Nick Musselman (Bl) 2:15.28; Brett Bandow (Bl) 2:18.04; Richie Federle (CM) 2:20.93; Evans (WO) 2:23.25; Raines (WO) 2:23.65; Justin Arnold (EC) 2:23.7; ALSO, Toby Haines (CM) 2:24.81; Conner Walters (Wil) 2:24.85; Carson Meyers (CM) 2:33.47; Marcus Ackerman (CM) 2:35.29; Van Frye (EC) 2:36.09; Colton Brockman (EC) 2:40.17

200 DASH: Marty Kreider (CM) 24.03; Matej Jostak (EC) 24.03; Bailey (WO) 24.08; Newton (WO) 24.78; Preston Ziegler (Wil) 25.3; Cale Wilson (CM) 25.53; ALSO, Isaiah Williams (Bl) 27.22; Landon Runyon (EC) 28.31; Ethan Bates (Wil) 28.32

3200 RUN: Trevor Billingsley (Wil) 10:12.38; Eyre (WO) 10:21.69; Blair (WO) 10:43.21; Price (WO) 11:17.08; Kenny Moore (CM) 11:27.28; Bryce Hensley (CM) 12:03.05; ALSO, Dylan Arnold (EC) 12:07.37; Sebastian Smith (Bl) 12:29.72; Dylan Littrell (Wil) 12:41.67; Oliver McDermott (Wil) 12:47.99; Kaleb Tabor (Bl) 13:01.66; Zach Vest (EC0 13:09.6

4×400 RELAY: Wilmington (Nathaniel Bozarth, Brooks Butler, Adrien Cody, Blaize Johnson) 3:50.31; Clinton-Massie (Carter Frank, Braden Rolf, Elias Scott, Cale Wilson) 3:53.26; Blanchester (Brett Bandow, Jeffrey Andrew Wyss, Zane Panetta, Nick Musselman) 4:00.93; East Clinton (Justin Arnold, Curtis Singleton, Peyton Garen, Jacob George) 4:05.1; Whiteoak 4:05.57; Fairfield 4:08.69; East Clinton B (Tanner Fooce, Elyon Hackmann, Jayson Edison, Shane Lynch) 5:48.24

SHOT PUT: Daelin Maple (CM) 51-5; Collin Swope (CM) 45-0; Gabriel Staehling (Bl) 40-2.5; Brandon Moritz (CM) 37-0; William Hildebrandt (Wil) 36-5.25; Tayshon Cordy (Wil) 35-10.25; ALSO, Ben Smith (CM) 34-4.5; Chris Stewart (Wil) 34-1.75; Owen Bloom (Wil) 30-4; Jayden Comer (Wil) 30-1; Jayson Edison (EC) 29-1.5; Shane Lynch (EC) 27-6.5; Bryston Sturgill (Wil) 24-10.5; Brysen Jackson (Bl) 13-7.25

DISCUS: Collin Swope (CM) 121-2; William Hildebrandt (Wil) 115-9; Gabriel Staehling (Bl) 114-3; Andrew Stewart (Wil) 114-1; Brandon Moritz (CM) 110-8; Tayshon Cordy (Wil) 106-9; ALSO, Daelin Maple (CM) 96-8; Chasen Allison (Bl) 95-0; Chris Stewart (Wil 92-2; Zane Panetta (Bl) 88-9; Quinton Smith (CM) 88-6; Jayson Edison (EC) 88-0; Shane Lynch (EC) 85-10; Cody Kidd (Bl) 85-6; Owen Bloom (Wil) 72-2; Bryston Sturgill (Wil) 59-2; Colton Brockman (EC) 51-10

LONG JUMP: Adrien Cody (Wil) 19-10; Kennedy (WO) 17-9; Wessner (WO) 17-8.5; Brison Lucas (Bl) 17-7.5; Bieler (W) 17-6; Matej Jostak (EC) 17-5; ALSO, Jude Leahy (CM) 16-8.5; Miley Powell (CM) 16-6; Tye Phipps (CM) 16-0; Cale Wilson (CM) 15-11; Alyk Lippincott (Wil) 15-3; Peyton Garen (EC) 15-0; Aiden Matheney (Wil) 13-10; Alexander Bennett (Wil) 13-3; Elyon Hackmann (EC) 13-0.5; Sean Schweikert (EC) 9-4.25; Odin Taylor (Bl) 9-0

HIGH JUMP: Kennedy (WO) 5-6; Elias Scott (CM) 5-6; Nathaniel Bozarth (Wil) 5-6; Jude Leahy (CM) 5-4; Bieler (WO) 5-4; Curtis Singleton 5-2; ALSO, Collin Barker (Wil) 5-2; Brison Lucas (Bl) 5-0; Michael Daniel (EC) 5-0

Falcons have won all 4 boys championships