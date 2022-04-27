Massie avenges NR loss, forges tennis tie in SBAAC

NEW RICHMOND — Well, they’ll start from scratch in the SBAAC American Division tennis standings.

After a New Richmond win on Monday, Clinton-Massie came back to avenge that loss Wednesday with a 3-2 victory over the Lions.

“It was a very exciting and gratifying win for us, after losing to them Monday,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said. “I’m very proud of our team’s determination today.”

Clinton-Massie is 10-3 overall, 7-1 in the American.

New Richmond is 13-3 on the year, 7-1 in the American.

Alex Jones and Avden Faucett won singles matches and the pairing of Shayne Hendricks and Benny Kosseda won their doubles match.

“Alex Jones fought through a first-set loss to turn it around,” Amburgy said. “He bounced back to win the next two sets.”

@New Richmond High School

Clinton-Massie 3, New Richmond 2

Singles

1-Alex Jones def Ethan Dragoo 2-6, 6-2, 6-2

2-Garrett Karns was def by Jack Nicoloff 0-6, 1-6

3-Avden Faucett def Brock Lindner 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

1-Braydon Green, Connor Stulz were def by Cain Holcomb, Adam Ernst 5-7, 0-6

2-Shayne Hendricks, Benny Kosseda def Connor Fouss, Dawson Pennington 6-4, 7-6