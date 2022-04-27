CM comes up short in quest to give NR 1st SBC loss

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — New Richmond avoided its first SBAAC American Division loss, rallying to beat Clinton-Massie 12-10 Wednesday afternoon.

“Game went back and forth all night,” CM manager Brandon Lewis said. “Overall very happy with the way the girls battled against a very good New Richmond team. We just couldn’t get the big two-out hit in a couple of the innings to open the game up a little.”

Clinton-Massie is 2-3 in the league while the Lions sit atop the loop at 7-0. The Falcons are 7-6 in all games.

Kayla Drake and McKenna Branham had three hits each.

Kiera Brightman struck out four Lions in a losing effort in the circle for Clinton-Massie.

New Richmond led 5-0 and 7-3 before Clinton-Massie scored two in the fifth and four in the six to grab a 9-8 advantage.

The Lions then scored four in the seventh to get the lead for good. Freshman Piper Willis had a homerun in the seventh for NR while also getting the pitching victory.

SUMMARY

April 27, 2022

@Clinton-Massie High School

New Richmond 12, Clinton-Massie 10

NR^2^3^1^2^0^0^4^^12

CM^0^3^0^0^2^4^1^^10

(10) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h) Branham 4-0-3 Drake 3-2-3 Schneder 4-1-1 Doyle 4-0-1 Davis 4-1-2 Crombie 4-1-2 Brightman 3-0-0 Green 1-0-0 O. Ward 4-2-1 M. Ward 4-3-0