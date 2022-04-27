Georgetown’s Dyer no-hits Blanchester 5-0

GEORGETOWN — Rylyn Dyer pitched a no-hitter for Georgetown Wednesday in a 5-0 win over Blanchester in SBAAC National Division softball.

“We fell behind early and put ourselves in a tough spot against arguably the best pitcher in the league,” BHS manager Jamey Grogg said. “I was pleased with how we battled at the plate. We were patient, we worked the count and attempted to make adjustments, but it just wasn’t good enough.”

Grogg said his pitcher Bailey Dawley and Zoie Stanforth put forth a great effort in defeat.

Blanchester is 6-7 overall, 2-4 in the division. The Lady G-Men are 7-6 on the year, 4-4 against National rivals.

SUMMARY

April 27, 2022

@Georgetown High School

Georgetown 5, Blanchester 0

B^0^0^0^0^0^0^0^^0.0.4

G^4^1^0^0^0^0^x^^5.6.1

(0) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Mueller 3-0-0-0 Q. Dawley 2-0-0-0 Peters 2-0-0-0 Potts 2-0-0-0 B. Dawley 3-0-0-0 Davenport 3-0-0-0 Creager 2-0-0-0 Stanforth 2-0-0-0 Caldwell 1-0-0-0 Renick 1-0-0-0

SAC: Q. Dawley

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

B. Dawley (L)^4^5^4^1^1^5

Stanforth^2^1^0^0^2^0