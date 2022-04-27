Broncos defeat Hurricane 14-4 in SBC softball

MT. ORAB — Western Brown defeated Wilmington 14-4 Wednesday in SBAAC American Division softball.

The loss puts Wilmington at 2-9 overall, 1-6 in the division.

The Broncos go to 8-5 in all games and 5-2 against American rivals.

Wilmington had three hits, including a homerun, scored two runs and drove in two runs for the Hurricane.

SUMMARY

April 27, 2022

@Western Brown High School

Western Brown 14, Wilmington 4

WIL^0^0^2^0^2^^4

WB^4^1^0^7^2^^14

(4) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Rhoads 3-2-3-2 Willis 2-0-1-1 Blackburn 3-0-0-0 Hisco 3-0-0-0 Murdock 3-0-0-0 Applegate 2-0-0-0 Reynolds 1-0-0-0 Burris 2-1-1-0 Riley 1-1-0-0