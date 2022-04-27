Wildcats pick up first SBC road victory 3-2

FELICITY — Blanchester won its first SBAAC National Division road match of the season Wednesday, besting Felicity 3-2.

Several matches were extremely close.

Joe Mills lost a two-set, two tiebreaker match 6-7 (7-9, 6-7 (5-7). Nate Coyle and Joey Haines lost another close one 2-6, 6-7 (5-7).

Bill Knapp and Bryce Bandow were singles winners while Bryan Bandow and Hunter Montgomery won in a doubles match.

“All of those boys played hard and I was super proud of their effort,” BHS coach Jake Weil said.

SUMMARY

April 27, 2022

@Felicity High School

Blanchester 3, Felicity 2

Singles

1-Billy Knapp def Luke Jennings 7-5, 6-4

2-Joe Mills was def by Nathan Baker 6-7 (7-9), 6-7 (5-7)

3-Bryce Bandow def Aiden Cooper 6-2, 6-4

Doubles

1-Nate Coyle, Joey Haines were def by George Bracher, Zander Cummins 2-6, 6-7 (5-7)

2-Bryan Bandow, Hunter Montgomery def Carson Sponcil, Ricky Bobadilla 6-1, 6-1