Wildcats pick up first SBC road victory 3-2

FELICITY — Blanchester won its first SBAAC National Division road match of the season Wednesday, besting Felicity 3-2.
Several matches were extremely close.
Joe Mills lost a two-set, two tiebreaker match 6-7 (7-9, 6-7 (5-7). Nate Coyle and Joey Haines lost another close one 2-6, 6-7 (5-7).
Bill Knapp and Bryce Bandow were singles winners while Bryan Bandow and Hunter Montgomery won in a doubles match.
“All of those boys played hard and I was super proud of their effort,” BHS coach Jake Weil said.
SUMMARY
April 27, 2022
@Felicity High School
Blanchester 3, Felicity 2
Singles
1-Billy Knapp def Luke Jennings 7-5, 6-4
2-Joe Mills was def by Nathan Baker 6-7 (7-9), 6-7 (5-7)
3-Bryce Bandow def Aiden Cooper 6-2, 6-4
Doubles
1-Nate Coyle, Joey Haines were def by George Bracher, Zander Cummins 2-6, 6-7 (5-7)
2-Bryan Bandow, Hunter Montgomery def Carson Sponcil, Ricky Bobadilla 6-1, 6-1