Shockley leads Lions to 10-1 win over Falcons

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Danny Shockley had four hits, drove in two and stole four bases Wednesday as New Richmond defeated Clinton-Massie 10-1.

The SBAAC American Division win at Paul Schwamberger Field puts the Lions are 4-3 in the division and 11-8 overall.

Clinton-Massie falls to 6-9 overall and 2-4 against their American rivals.

Gabe McDowell had two of Clinton-Massie’s six hits. Carson VanHoose, Tyler Keck and Jack Stanley all had doubles. Adam Frisch picked up the only Clinton-Massie RBI.

Ethan Johnson started on the mound and was tagged with the loss for the Falcons.