Shaneyfelt earns weekly OAC hitting honor

WESTERVILLE — Tyler Shaneyfelt has been named the Ohio Athletic Conference Baseball Offensive Player of the Week.

Shaneyfelt, more commonly known as “Johnny”, had a banner week for the Fightin’ Quakers, hitting .607 in helping Wilmington to a 5-2 week that included a 5-1 mark in OAC games. The sophomore tallied 17 hits, scored 13 runs, stole a perfect 9-of-9 bases. Shaneyfelt reached base just a hair shy of 70 percent of his plate appearances on the week.

Though he is being honored as the Hitter of the Week, Shaneyfelt also pitched two outings, winning both of them. He entered in extra innings in the nightcap against Capital University in a jam and induced an unassisted double play. The Quakers would go on to win via walk-off fashion in the bottom of the 10th. The very next day, Shaneyfelt pitched shutout at Heidelberg University, breaking a 23-game losing skid to the Student Princes.

Wilmington is 17-17 this season. The 17 wins is the most in a single season for Wilmington College since the 2007 squad under Tony Haley went 17-19.

The most wins in a single season, dating back to 1975, came in 1988 when Brooks Lawrence led the Quakers to a 28-18-1 record.