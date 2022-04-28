Hurricane storms back, tops Talawanda 16-9

WILMINGTON — After trailing early, the Wilmington High School lacrosse Hurricane stormed back to defeat Talawanda 16-9 Wednesday at Alumni Field.

“We got behind early, but our relentless ride and dominance at faceoffs was too much to handle,” WHS head coach Adam Shultz said. “I give credit to the coaching staff and athletes who made great in-game adjustments that were the difference in the game. Our man-down defense unit worked hard in erasing many penalty minutes.”

Logan Camp was the offensive power, tallying six goals and an assist.

Austin Pagett had five goals while Cameron McEvoy scored three and Eric Maus had two. Nino Gonzalez, Colin Wood, Maus and McEvoy had assists for Wilmington.

The Hurricane, 5-6 on the year, will play at Xenia 6:30 p.m. Monday.