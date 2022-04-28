Hurricane nets 4-1 win over Warriors

WILMINGTON — Javier Becerril sealed Wilmington’s 4-1 win Thursday over Goshen in SBAAC American Division tennis action.

The Hurricane move to 4-9 with the win, 3-5 in the American.

Goshen goes to 3-7 overall, 1-7 against league rivals.

Becerril was a 7-5, 6-0 winner at third singles.

SUMMARY

April 28, 2022

Wilmington 4, Goshen 1

Singles

1-Alex Lazic def T. Bradley 6-1, 6-0

2-Trey Reed def A. Bryant 6-0, 6-1

3-Javier Becerril def W. Zimmerman 7-5, 6-0

Doubles

1-Ian Dalton, Josh Holmes were def by Dennison, Rice 1-6, 3-6

2-Asher Fudge, Steven Collins def Luthy, Cameron 6-3, 6-3