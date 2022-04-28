Knapp wins thriller, lifts Wildcats over Panthers

MORROW — Billy Knapp waited nearly three hours for his win Thursday but the victory propelled Blanchester to a 3-2 win over Little Miami B team in non-league tennis action.

Knapp battled his way to a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5) win at first singles over Frank Mertz to push BHS to 5-8 record.

“Billy was down 1-5 in the third set tiebreaker before ripping off six straight points to seal the win,” coach Jake Weil said. “Billy showed incredible perseverance, toughness and grit on his way to his biggest win so far this season. I was tired just watching the effort from both kids. Hats off to Little Miami.”

Blanchester won both doubles courts, the pairing of Joey Haines and Joe Mills at first doubles and Bryan Bandow and Nate Coyle at second doubles.

SUMMARY

April 28, 2022

@Little Miami High School

Blanchester 3, Little Miami 2

Singles

1-Billy Knapp def Frank Mertz 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5)

2-Bryce Bandow was def by Leo Colette 2-6, 4-6

3-Hunter Montgomery was def by Sam Galgozy 0-6, 0-6

Doubles

1-Joey Haines, Joe Mills def Gustavo Arias, Will Rom 6-0, 6-2

2-Bryan Bandow, Nate Coyle def Hunter Hoffler, Michael Kupitch 6-1, 6-2