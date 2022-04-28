Falcons keep pace with Lions in American tennis

BATAVIA — Clinton-Massie kept pace with New Richmond with a 3-2 win over Batavia Thursday in SBAAC American Division tennis.

The Falcons go to 8-1 in the division and 11-3 overall. New Richmond also is 8-1.

Batavia drops to 9-5 in all matches and 4-4 in the division.

“Batavia has a very good team and they played very well today,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said.

Avden Faucett won a tough battle at third singles after dropping the first set, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2

“Avden played a marathon match at third singles,” said Amburgy. “His determination really shined, winning in three sets.”

SUMMARY

April 28, 2022

@Batavia High School

Clinton-Massie 3, Batavia 2

Singles

1-Alex Jones def Shepherd 6-0, 6-0

2-Garrett Karns def Berger 6-3, 6-2

3-Avden Faucett def Kendrick 5-7, 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

1-Braydon Green, Connor Stulz were def by Weisbrodt, Myer 5-7, 2-6

2-Shayne Hendricks, Benny Kosseda were def by Thompson, Webber 3-6, 1-6