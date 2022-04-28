Pitching propels Blanchester to 10-0 win over East Clinton

LEES CREEK — It’s 10 and counting for the Blanchester baseball team.

The Wildcats, behind the one-hit pitching of Austin Dick and Sammy Roush, defeated East Clinton 10-0 Thursday.

The SBAAC National Division puts BHS at 6-1 in league play and 11-2 overall. They’ve won 10 straight games.

East Clinton falls to 2-13 overall, 2-7 in league play.

“We came in and took care of business,” BHS manager Aaron Lawson said. “It started with Sammy and Austin. They worked fast and challenged hitters.”

Dylan Estep and Reagan Burch both drove in three runs. Roush had two hits and scored twice.

“We hit the ball well,” said Lawson. “We had two-out runs and a few productive outs that led to runs. (Adam) Frump had a great assist from left field that nailed a guy at second trying to stretch a single in to a double. Did the little things right that don’t show up in the box score.”

SUMMARY

April 28, 2022

@East Clinton High School

Blanchester 10, East Clinton 0

B^0^5^1^0^4^^10.8.1

EC^0^0^0^0^0^^0.1.1

(10) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Burch 4-0-1-3 Dick 3-0-1-1 James Wymer 3-0-0-0 West 2-2-1-0 Roush 3-2-2-0 Frump 3-1-1-1 Miller 0-1-0-1 Ficke 1-1-1-0 Sipple 0-2-0-0 Estep 3-1-1-3 TOTALS 22-10-8-9

(0) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Williams 2-0-0-0 Curtis 1-0-1-0 Fisher 2-0-0-0 Day 2-0-0-0 Ellis 2-0-0-0 Bean 1-0-0-0 Huff 2-0-0-0 Kimmy 2-0-0-0 Singleton 2-0-0-0 TOTALS 16-0-1-0

2B: B-Dick, Estep, Frump

SAC: B-Miller

HBP: B-Sipple

SB: B-Sipple; EC-Curtis 2

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

Dick (W)^4^1^0^0^1^9

Roush^1^0^0^0^1^2

East Clinton

Denniston (L)^5^8^10^7^5^0