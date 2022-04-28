Washington outlasts Wilmington in 9 innings, 16-15

WASHINGTON CH — After just two innings, Wilmington trailed Washington 12-9 in a softball battle of former SCOL rivals.
While the scoring slowed a bit, Washington was able to come out on top in nine innings, 16-15.
Jena Rhoads continued her torrid streak at the plate with two more homeruns. She has four homers in the last three games. Rhoads also walked three times.
Since going 0-for-2 against Western Brown on April 4, Rhoads is 19-for-30 at the plate.
Nevaeh Blackburn and Toria Willis had three hits each for Wilmington.