Washington outlasts Wilmington in 9 innings, 16-15

WASHINGTON CH — After just two innings, Wilmington trailed Washington 12-9 in a softball battle of former SCOL rivals.

While the scoring slowed a bit, Washington was able to come out on top in nine innings, 16-15.

Jena Rhoads continued her torrid streak at the plate with two more homeruns. She has four homers in the last three games. Rhoads also walked three times.

Since going 0-for-2 against Western Brown on April 4, Rhoads is 19-for-30 at the plate.

Nevaeh Blackburn and Toria Willis had three hits each for Wilmington.