Scott, Astros end 10-game slide with 10-3 win

BLANCHESTER — Chloe Scott struck out 13 and East Clinton ended a 10-game losing streak Thursday with a 10-3 win over Blanchester in SBAAC National Division softball.

“We faced another solid pitcher who threw very well and we were just not able to get anything going offensively,” BHS manager Jamey Grogg said.

The Astros improve to 2-11 overall and 1-7 in the National Division.

The Ladycats fall to 6-8 overall, 2-5 in league play.

Scott struck out 15 Felicity batters in Wednesday’s game.

“We didn’t really hurt ourselves with errors, as we played well defensively, including Hope Blankenbeckler, who made two really nice catches in right field to take away hits,” said Grogg. “The bottom line is they came up with big hits when they needed to.”

Bailey Dawley had two hits and drove in two runs for Blanchester. Quynn Dawley had two hits, scored twice and stole two bases.

SUMMARY

April 28, 2022

@Blanchester High School

East Clinton 10, Blanchester 3

EC^2^0^2^4^2^0^0^^10.10.1

B^1^0^2^0^0^0^0^^3.7.2

(3) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Davenport 4-0-1-0 Q. Dawley 4-2-2-0 Peters 3-1-1-0 Potts 2-0-0-1 B. Dawley 3-0-2-2 Creager 3-0-0-0 Stanforth 3-0-1-0 Case 3-0-0-0 Caldwell 3-0-0-0

SB: B-Q.Dawley 2

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

B. Dawley (L)^4^6^8^7^5^7

Stanforth^3^4^2^2^1^4