Falcons outslug Warriors on Senior Night 18-16

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie belted three homeruns and needed every one of them in an 18-16 slugfest win over Goshen Thursday at the CMHS diamond.

The SBAAC American Division softball win puts the Falcons at 8-6 overall and 3-3 in the division. The Warriors are 3-11 in all games and winless at 0-7 in conference play.

Massie trailed 13-6 after five innings but exploded for seven in the sixth and five in the seventh.

“Very proud of the girls as they battled all night long and came up with some big hits in the sixth and seventh to take the lead,” CM coach Brandon Lewis said.

Kayla Drake, Delaney Schneder and Sydney Doyle homered for the Falcons.

Laila Davis had three hits. She also started the game in the circle. Doyle picked up the win in relief.

It was Senior Night for Clinton-Massie with Drake, Schneder, Sam Bowman and Kiera Brightman being honored.

Jaycee Bailey had four hits and drove in five runs for Goshen.