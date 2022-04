WC teams partner with Board of DD for Sports Days

The Wilmington College volleyball and soccer teams partnered with Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities for Sport Days. Sport Days was an opportunity for individuals to learn basic athletic skills, compete and be integrated into their community. Sport Days was held at WC’s Hermann Court each Tuesday in April. Those interested in partnering with Clinton County Board of DD to offer a community integration opportunity for individuals with developmental disabilities, can contact Community Integration Coordinator Latasha Ruddle at [email protected]

