Otterbein sweeps Wilmington College softball

WILMINGTON — The Otterbein University pitching duo of Bryn Grabowski and Jess Gunter held the Wilmington College softball team to six hits and three runs in two games as the Cardinals beat the Fightin’ Quakers 4-1 and 6-2 in an Ohio Athletic Conference twinbill at the WC Softball Complex Thursday.

In game one, Hayley Suchland drove in Lindsey Carter in the sixth inning for the only WC run. Izzy Rothrock took the loss, allowing six hits and five walks in 4.2 innings. Hannah Hall pitched the final 2.1 innings for WC, striking out one.

Offensively, Suchland had two of the Quakers’ three hits with Judaea Wilson tallying the other.

In the second game, Lizz Hadley and Julian

In the nightcap, Alexis Stringfellow allowed three earned runs on seven hits in 2.2 innings to dip to 5-6 on the season. Hall and Lindsey Carter both pitched to finish the game for WC.

Suchland, Logann Julian and Andrea Edmisten all had hits for Wilmington in defeat with Suchland’s being a double.

Wilmington (12-18, 5-11 OAC) will head to Muskingum University to conclude the 2022 season Saturday.