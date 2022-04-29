WC throwers compete at Walsh Tune-Up event

CANTON — Fresh off setting the school record in the discus, Blake Jamison highlighted the Wilmington College track and field team’s performance at the Walsh Tune-Up Thursday.

Jamison placed runner-up in a stacked field in the discus, hurling a mark of 47.05 meters, less than a half-meter behind the University of Mount Union’s Drake Willenberg who won the event. Luke Pennington also competed in the event, but he fouled.

Four Fightin’ Quakers — Andrew Pacifico, Joe Shuga, Nathan Borgan and JJ Durr — all threw in the hammer throw. Pacifico’s toss of 54.29 meters placed him seventh while Joe Shuga took 10th with a mark of 52.40 meters. Borgan (49.71 meters) and Durr (49.18 meters) rounded out the event with 12th and 13th place finishes respectively.

On the women’s side, Kayli Sullivan, a fifth-year senior, was seventh in the hammer with a mark of 45.84 meters.

Madison Dietz will represent the Fightin’ Quakers at Ashland University Saturday.