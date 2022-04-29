Chaney wins first match for East Clinton tennis

LEES CREEK — Cody Chaney won the first match of the season for East Clinton but the Astros lost to Felicity 4-1 in SBAAC National Division tennis.

The Astros are 0-8 in the division, 0-9 overall.

Chaney notched a 6-4, 6-2 win at third singles over Aiden Cooper.

SUMMARY

April 29, 2022

@East Clinton High School

Felicity 4, East Clinton 1

Singles

1-Grant Stonewall was def by Luke Jennings 1-6, 0-6

2-Evan Stewart was def by Nathan Baker 0-6, 2-6

3-Cody Chaney def Aiden Cooper 6-4, 6-2

Doubles

1-Bo Frye, Braxton Harrison were def by George Bracher, Zander Cummings 4-6, 2-6

2-Kamile Helsel, Gretchen Boggs were def by Carson Spanell, Ricky Bobadille 0-6, 0-6