WILLIAMSBURG — Carter Sunderman had four hits and drove in four runs as Williamsburg defeated East Clinton 19-6 Friday in SBAAC National Division baseball.

Austin Heffner and Ayden Holden had four hits as well for the Wildcats, who collected 19 hits in all.

Williamsburg leads the National Division at 6-1, taking advantage of Blanchester’s loss to Bethel-Tate.

East Clinton is 2-14 overall, 2-8 in the National.