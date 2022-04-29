Doyle hit wins it for Falcons 7-6

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Sydney Doyle singled in the winning run Friday as Clinton-Massie beat Goshen 7-6 in SBAAC American Division softball.

“Tonight was all about the seniors and recognizing them on this special night,” Massie coach Brandon Lewis said. “We wanted to make it special for them and something they could remember and I think we accomplished that. Seniors are Kayla Drake, Delaney Schneder, Kiera Brightman and Sam Bowman. Really just want to thank them for everything they have done to improve the program.”

The Falcons are 9-6 overall, 4-3 in the division. The Warriors are 3-12, 0-8 in league play.

Kayla Drake and Sydney Doyle both had four hits with Drake hitting a homerun.

Goshen tied the game at 6-6 in the sixth then McKenna Branham reached base with a one-out single in the seventh. She came around to score the winning run on Doyle’s two-out hit.

Kiera Brightman struck out seven to get the win for the Falcons.

SUMMARY

April 29, 2022

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 7, Goshen 6

G^1^0^3^0^0^2^0^^6

CM^2^2^0^2^0^1^^7

(6) GOSHEN (ab-h-r) Bailey 3-1-2 Bailey 3-3-0 McClanahan 4-0-1 Riddle 4-0-1 Graves 1-1-0 Barns 4-1-1 Campbell 4-0-1 Thomas 3-0-2 Parks 4-0-0

(7) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Branham 4-2-2-0 Drake 4-3-4-1 Schneder 3-0-0-1 Doyle 4-0-4-1 Davis 3-0-0-0 Crombie 2-0-0-0 Bowman 3-0-0-0 O. Ward 3-0-0-0 M. Ward 1-2-0-0

HR: CM-Drake

SAC: CM-Schneder

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Clinton-Massie

Brightman (W)^7^8^6^na^3^7