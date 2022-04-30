Blan bounces Bethel with all-around effort 8-2

BLANCHESTER – Accurate pitching, error-free defense and good hitting.

All part of a good day on the softball diamond Friday for the Blanchester Ladycats, who were 8-2 winners over Bethel-Tate in SBAAC National Division play.

Rianna Mueller scattered nine hits but did not walk a batter. The defense made all the plays. And the offense banged out 12 hits with seven different players contributing.

“It is always nice to get a win on the night we honor the seniors before the game,” BHS manager Jamey Grogg said. “Rianna pitched a great game and we played error free defense behind her, including Quynn Dawley who made two really nice catches at shortstop.

“Offensively we did a great job at the plate; we put a lot of balls in play and put pressure on their defense all game.”

Olivia Potts had three hits and drove in two runs. Mueller led with three RBI.

SUMMARY

April 29, 2022

@Blanchester

Blanchester 8, Bethel-Tate 2

BT^0^0^0^0^0^1^1^^2.9.4

BL^1^2^3^0^0^2^x^^8.12.0

(8) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Mueller 4-1-1-3 Q. Dawley 2-1-1-0 Peters 4-0-0-0 Potts 4-1-3-2 B. Dawley 4-1-2-1 Creager 4-2-2-0 Stanforth 4-2-2-0 Case 3-0-1-2 Caldwell 2-0-0-0

SAC: Caldwell, Q. Dawley

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Mueller (W)^7^9^2^2^0^5

